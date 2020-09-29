The Kwara State Government says it has set aside the sum of N135,500,000 under the Kwara State Social Investment Programme (KWASSIP) as an interest-free loan to 1,119 private school owners across the state.

KWASSIP has engaged with the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS) in Kwara State after they reached out for assistance to cushion the effects of school closure arising from the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a statement by Mohammed Brimah, the Anchor of KWASSIP, the 1,119 private schools have been grouped into two, each category receiving between N200,000 and N100,000 depending on their staff strength.

Under the arrangement, category A schools — which totalled 236 and have 20 staff and above — will each receive N200,000 to support their workers.

Category B schools, with 19 or less staff and totalling 883 schools, are to receive N100,000 each under the arrangement that is purely voluntary.