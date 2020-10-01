The Kwara State Government has announced the reopening of all public and private schools across the State with effect from Monday, October 5, 2020, while Tertiary institutions are to resume from October 12, 2020 or as may be determined by their respective governance structures.

This is contained in a statement signed by the State Commissioner for communications, Mrs Harriet Afolabi-Oshatimehin.

She said with various trainings held for teachers on how to protect themselves and students from the COVID-19 infection, improved manpower in monitoring and case tracings, and appreciable guarantee of some protection for the children, the government hereby directs the reopening of elementary schools from October 5.

The commissioner urged school authorities to ensure that all safety protocols are adhered to, including physical distance, use of face masks, and constant washing of hands with soap and water, in order to flatten the curve of transmission of the virus.

Recall that schools had been ordered shut since 23rd March following the outbreak of the virus.