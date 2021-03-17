The Director General of the Nigeria Centre For Disease Control (NCDC) Dr. Chike Ihekwazu has encouraged Nigerians to take advantage of the ongoing vaccination exercise in addition to the outlined public Health guidelines, as measures to contain the spread the novel coronavirus pandemic.

He gave the advise while addressing journalists after a closed door meeting with Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, at his one day working visit to Enugu state.

Dr. Ihekwazu expressed confidence that with the new tool known as the vaccine and maintaining basic health protocols, outlined by the agency, would serve as a dependable support agent to contain the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic.

While commending Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and his strategic political leaders in the state, for demonstrating the confidence, by taking the vaccines, he encouraged the people to take advantage of the vaccine, as steps to speed up the country’s return to normal lifestyle.