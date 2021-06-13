Governor of Enugu State Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has taken his second dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the Governor’s Lodge Enugu.

The Governor was inoculated by his personal physician, who administered the vaccine on the Governor at his official residence in Enugu.

Governor Ugwuanyi had received the first jab of the vaccination on March 16 where he was presented with his COVID-19 vaccination card.

The inoculation exercise was supervised by officials of the State Ministry of Health led by Executive Secretary, Primary Health Care Development Agency, George Ugwu.

Also the state Deputy Governor, Cecilia EZEILO took her second dose of the vaccine, shortly after the Governors vaccination.