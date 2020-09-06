Egypt’s President al-Sisi has directed that medical aid be sent to 30 African countries to help them contain the challenges following the Coronavirus pandemic.

Egypt said this was part of the country’s contribution to the African Union COVID-19 Response Fund.

Ten African countries received the first batch of the aid and the other twenty countries will have medical aids during the upcoming period.

Egypt’s Deputy Foreign Minister and Head of African gatherings and Organisation Soha Gendi met Saturday at Cairo International Airport with the Ambassadors of the African countries receiving the current batch.

The latter expressed their appreciation and gratitude to the Egyptian efforts to fight the virus in the continent.