Hundreds of Thai medical workers have tested positive for Covid, despite Sinovac Vaccine Jabs on Sunday.

According to the country’s health ministry, over 600 of the nearly 700,000 medical personnel who have been fully vaccinated with Sinovac became infected between April and July.

Officials claim that after receiving two doses of China’s Sinovac vaccine, hundreds of medical personnel in Thailand have been afflicted with COVID-19.

According to senior health official Sopon Lamsirithawon, who told the press on Sunday that AstraZeneca or an mRNA vaccine will be available “in the near term,” an expert panel has recommended a third dose to trigger immunity for medical workers at risk.

Thailand anticipates receiving 1.5 million Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines from the United States later this month.

Indonesia, which has likewise relied largely on Sinovac, said on Friday (July 9) that medical staff would be given the Moderna vaccine as boosters.