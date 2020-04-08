The Delta state governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has confirmed that the index case of the Coronavirus pandemic in the state is in stable condition and receiving treatment in one the designated isolation centres.

He called on residents to continue to adhere to precautionary measures.

Okowa said those in doubt should now know that Coronavirus is real and highly transmissible.

The governor also confirmed that contact tracing has commenced as the index patient is not a returnee and has been in state for some time before testing positive for Coronavirus.

He urged health workers to be on red alert as all protocols have been activated.