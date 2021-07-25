The Federal Government has received 470,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine donated by the Chinese Government.

The donation was presented to Nigerian Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, by the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Cui Jianchun, in Abuja on Friday.

The donation, according to the Ambassador, is the product of the friendly relationship that exists between the two countries.

“Nigeria is a very important country to China due to its population and size.

“COVID-19 is a health issue. We need cooperation. We need unity to overcome COVID-19,” he said.

The Ambassador went on to say that politicizing COVID-19 concerns is wrong, and that the epidemic is not caused by China.

He went on to say that China would help Nigeria produce vaccines in the long run.

In his response, Ehanire praised the Chinese government for the generosity, noting that the donation came at the right time.

The minister said that Nigeria stopped vaccination on July 8 due to lack of vaccines but with the donation, vaccination of citizens would resume in earnest.

Ehanire called for collaborations and exchange of information on ways to eliminating COVID-19.