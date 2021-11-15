Breaking News

COVID-19: China fights Delta outbreak as cases surge

COVID-19: China fights Delta outbreak as cases surge

China is fighting its largest COVID-19 outbreak, which is being caused by the highly transmissible Delta form, with some locations barring admission by persons from a northeastern city where illnesses have surged faster than elsewhere in the country in the last week.

Between Oct. 17 and Nov. 14, a total of 1,308 domestically transmitted diseases with verified symptoms were detected on the mainland, surpassing the 1,280 local cases registered during the summer Delta outbreak, according to Reuters calculations based on official statistics.

This is China’s largest Delta outbreak, with 21 provinces, regions, and municipalities affected. Although it is lesser than many previous epidemics in other countries, Chinese authorities are eager to stop the spread as part of the government’s zero-tolerance policy.

A dozen province-level regions were able to contain their outbreaks within weeks due to the rapid implementation of a complex set of controls, including rigorous contact tracing, multiple rounds of testing of people in high-risk areas, the closure of entertainment and cultural venues, and restrictions on tourism and public transportation.

However, Wu Liangyou, an official with the National Health Commission, told a Saturday news briefing that the northeastern city of Dalian is fighting the illness.

Since Dalian’s first local symptomatic patients from the latest outbreak was reported on Nov. 4, the city of 7.5 million people has detected an average of about 24 new local cases a day, more than any other Chinese cities, according to reports.

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

Ondo peoples congress says OPC has derailed

TVCN
Sep 25, 2016

TVC N. A non partisan social cultural group, Yoruba People's Congress (YPC) has urged Yoruba  (more…)

Al-Ansar Mosque

Al-Aqsa Mosque: Worshipers return after Israel lifts security measures

TVCN
Jul 29, 2017

Almost 10,000 Muslim worshipers returned to Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque to pray on Friday (more…)

Bayelsa CP meets party chairmen, warns against violence

TVCN
Nov 27, 2018

The new Commissioner Of Police in Bayelsa Joseph Mukan has urged politicians in the state to appeal…

Abike-Dabiri-Erewa-TVC

Nigerians in China advised to change negative narrative

TVCN
Aug 6, 2017

Nigerians living in China have been asked to do more to reverse the negative narrative about (more…)

TVC News Special Reports

Nigeria records 779 cases of covid-19, total now 24,077

28 Jun 2020 11.29 am

Coronavirus cases in Nigeria have risen…

Continue reading

Seven health workers test positive for COVID-19 in Ondo

16 Jun 2020 9.14 am

Ondo state government said seven health…

Continue reading

Bristow Helicopters sacks more than 100 Pilots, Engineers

05 Aug 2020 9.22 am

Barely 48 hours after Air Peace sacked 69…

Continue reading