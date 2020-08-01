Two hundred and twelve stranded Nigerians in Egypt have arrived the country.

The Nigerians In Diaspora Commission announced via its twitter page that the evacuees arrived the Nnamdi Azikwe Internatuonal Airport, Abuja at exactly 1350 hours on Friday.

The Commission in its tweet said, “All Evacuees tested Negative to #COVID19 before boarding and will now proceed on a 14 day SELF-ISOLATION as mandated PTF on #COVID-19.”

The latest evacuation brings to about 7,000 the number of Nigerians that have been successfully brought back home under the emergency arrangment since the global lockdown in March as part of the measures to contain the spread of the Covid-19.