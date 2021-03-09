A federal high court in Abuja has issued a subpoena compelling the Attorney General of the federation AbubakarMalami and former chairman of the EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, to testify in the ongoing case against former chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina.

The subpoena signed on 8th March by presiding Judge Justice Okon Abang, ordered 10 persons to come before the court on 9th,10th and 11th March to testify in Mr Maina’s defence.

Others who were also subpoenaed include Femi Falana, M. Mustapha, Hassan Salihu, Mohammed Wakil, G.T Idris, Kenneth Amabem, Ibrahim Kaigama and the director of compliance, Central Bank of Nigeria.

The first defence witness in the case, Ngozika Ihuoma, had alleged that Mr Magu misappropriated 222 properties worth N1.63 trillion recovered by the Maina-led PRTT.

Advertisement

He alleged that Mr Magu had sold most of the properties to his friends and associates.

Mr Ihuoma had also told the court that AGF and the national security adviser met with Mr Maina in Dubai, United Arab Emirate (UAE) in January 2016,

“After the meeting in Dubai, Maina gave the delegation intelligence report that led to the recovery of N1.3 trillion out of the N3 trillion promised to recover,” the witness said.

Abdulrasheed Maina is standing trial for allegedly laundering money to the tune of N2 billion.