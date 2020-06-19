A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has banned Asset Management Company of Nigeria, its buyer or any other agent or personnel from carrying out any development on two properties where former colonial Governor-Generals in Nigeria, resided.

Justice Ayokunle Faaji gave the order on Friday, after hearing arguments on how AMCON allegedly sold and demolished the residence of Macpherson and Arthur Richards, before the determination of the substantive suit.

Sir Richards served from 1943 to 1948, while Sir Macpherson succeeded him from 1948 to 1955.

The building at 27, Femi Okunnu Road (Old Cooper Road) Ikoyi, a National historical monument, was pulled down by an AMCON assignee despite pending litigation over its ownership.

The Applicant, Ehimome Properties Ltd, sought the courts intervention in setting aside the “purported sale” of the property by AMCOn to otunba Saheed Lawal and/or Seagle Property Development Ltd.”

He said the assignees demolished the property,” and were taking steps to erect a new building on the historical property. But AMCON argued that granting the order would be prejudicial to it

In a short ruling, Justice Faji granted the Applicant’s prayers, and declared that an order of status quo be pasted on the walls of the property.

He adjourned till July 3. for AMCON to explain its alleged resort to self help.