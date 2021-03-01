A Federal High Court in Lagos has dismissed the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP)’s suit seeking to disqualify Senator from continuing to represent Lagos East Senatorial District.

Justice Chuka Obiozor, in a five-hour judgment on Monday,upheld the argument canvassed by Abiru’s lawyer, Mr Kemi Pinheiro, SAN, that the PDP’s case was statute barred.

The judge also disagreed with the PDP’s argument made through its counsel Mr Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa SAN, that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) cannot

transfer a voter’s registration details.

Abiru won the last December 5 senatorial bye-election by a landslide, polling 89,204 votes against the PDP’s Ademola Gbadamosi, who polled 11,257 votes.

The APC chieftain has since been sworn into office.