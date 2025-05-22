Justice James Omotosho has yet again cautioned Alloy Ejimakor, a member of the legal team of Nnamdi Kanu for series of publications he puts up on social media.

Justice Omotosho chided Ejimakor for his unprofessional conduct in the course of the trial as they are actions which can get a lawyer debarred.

At the resumed sitting Nnamdi Kanu’s lead counsel Kanu Agabi told the court that he got a letter from Adegboyega Awomolo SAN expressing concerns about some publications the defence team had made.

Mr Agabi said they had apologised to the prosecution about the publications but they were not responsible for the said publications.

Awomolo noted that what they see in the press with regard to the trial is embarrassing.

He said he is forced to ask the court to make an order that anyone entering the courtroom should deposit his phone outside.

He mentioned Alloy Ejimakor whom he said makes controversial social media posts about the trial.

Justice Omotosho advised counsels not to dwell on the distractions but to focus on the trial in the interest of justice.

He however chided Ejimakor yet again for his unprofessional conducts in the course of the trial. “These are some misconducts for which somebody may be debarred,” Omotosho warned.

Under cross examination the prosecution’s second witness Mr BBB said he does not know if Biafra radio was still broadcasting and he does not listen to the radio.

He admitted that the information he gave to the court is gotten from the department that is responsible for monitoring such broadcasts and such information are perfect and cannot be foiled.

When asked if he can you be influenced by politicians or ministers in government? he said No.

Mr BBB said the DSS is under the office of the National Security Adviser and not the Attorney General.

He confirmed that he is not aware that there is a court judgment condemning the attack on Kanu’s home and awarding a cost of 1 billion naira in his favour

Mr Kanu’s counsel tendered a copy of the judgment of the Abia State High Court of 19 January 2022, judgment from Federal High Court Umuahia 26 October 2022 and Federal High Court Enugu 26 October 2023 – which were admitted in evidence.

Mr Erokoro applied for an adjournment until 22nd May to enable them get time to gather necessary materials to complete the cross examination.

Awomolo strongly opposed the application, however, Justice Omotosho said he was inclined to adjourn until 22nd but that the defence must close the cross examination or it will be deemed closed.