Court acquits Bala Mohammed’s Son On 11 Out Of 20 counts fraud charge

The Federal High Court Abuja, sitting in Abuja, presided over by Justice Nnamdi Dimgba has discharged and acquitted Shamsudeen Mohammed, son of Bala Mohammed, a former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, on 11 out of 20-count charge preferred against him by the Federal Government.

Mr Mohammed is facing trial alongside four firms; Bird Trust Agro Allied Ltd, Intertrans Global Logistics Ltd, Diakin Telecommunications Ltd and Bal-Vac Mining Ltd.

The EFCC had alleged that the four companies were used by Mr Mohammed to launder over N1.1 billion.

The EFCC also claimed that the defendant resorted to acquisition of houses within high brow areas in Abuja which he paid for in cash, to conceal stolen funds at his disposal.

Ruling in a no-case-submission filed by the defendant, the court discharged and acquitted the defendant on counts 1 to 10, and 20.

Which boarders that he exceeded the permissible threshold of N5million in making payments for the acquisition of houses.

On the allegation that the first defendant (Mohammed) bought property with cash above the stipulated financial threshold, the court noted that there was no single evidence to back this claim.

The court held that the evidence laid by the prosecution witness amounted to hearsay and therefore not tenable in law.

However, Justice Dimgba dismissed the no-case-submission in respect of counts 11, 12, 13, 14,15 and 16, which bordered on failure of Mr Mohammed to disclose his assets in the assets declaration form he filled at the EFCC.

On counts 17, 18 and 19, which were predicated forgery, the trial court insisted that the proceeding must continue for the defendant to make explanations.

Consequently, Justice Dimgba has fixed February 28, 2022, for the defendant to open defence on counts

11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18 and 19.