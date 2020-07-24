A Civil Society group, “Concerned Niger Delta Youths, has called on the Federal Government to constitute a Panel Of Inquiry to investigates the looting of funds meant for the development of the Niger Delta.

The group disclosed this when it embarked on a peaceful protest in Warri, Delta State, in reaction to allegations and counter-allegations of corruption in the administration of the Niger Delta Development Commission.

The Niger Delta Development Commission is facing allegations of corruption and a probe by the National Assembly but the Minister Of Niger Delta Affairs got Nigerians curious when it got to his turn to testify.

Godswill Akpabio recanted at the expiration of the 48 hours deadline given to him by the National Assembly to come up with fact.

Revelations from the probe in Abuja echo in the Niger Delta where a youth group is already calling for more probe.

The “Concerned Niger Delta Youths” is not happy with the status quo and wants a quick intervention from the Federal Government.

*The hornet’s nest has been stirred and many more groups in the region are warming up tot demand for accountability from the NDDC believed to have gulped about seventeen trillion naira since its establishment in the year 2000.