The African Development Bank Group have announced the debarment of Mactebac Contractors Limited, a Kenyan company, and Mr. Joram Opala Otieno, the director and shareholder for 36-month, effective December 15, 2020.

During a tender for the Construction Works for Malaba Water and Sanitation Project under the Kenya Towns Sustainable Water Supply and Sanitation Program in Kenya, Mactebac Contractors Limited and Mr. Joram Opala Otieno engaged in fraudulent activities, according to an investigation conducted by the Bank’s Office of Integrity and Anti-Corruption.

Mactebac Contractors Limited and its affiliates, as well as Mr. Joram Opala Otieno, during the time of debarment, are not entitled to participate in Bank Group-financed ventures.

The debarment also qualifies for cross-debarment by other multilateral development banks, including the Asian Development Bank, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the Inter-American Development Bank, and the World Bank Group, under the Agreement for Mutual Enforcement of Debarment Decisions.

Mactebac Contractors Limited will only be able to participate in Bank Group-financed projects after the debarment period has expired if it implements an integrity enforcement policy in accordance with the Bank’s guidelines.

The Malaba Water and Sanitation Project was part of Kenya’s Towns Sustainable Water Supply and Sanitation Program, which aimed to improve access, quality, availability, and sustainability of water supply in nineteen towns and waste water management services in seventeen towns in order to improve quality of life and resilience against climate variability and change. The African Development Bank helped to fund it.