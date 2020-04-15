Members of the National Youth Service Corps in Issele-Uku have distributed hand sanitisers and over seven hundred face masks to traditional rulers and market women in the state..

Like other Orientation Camps of the National Youth Service Corps nationwide, the one at Issele-Uku was closed by the Federal Government to halt the spread of the coronavirus in the country.

Returning to the camp, the corps members have produced over seven hundred face masks and three hundred cans of sanitisers.

This is part of their contribution to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

Superintended by the State Coordinator of the NYSC, the items are being distributed at the palace of the Obi of Issele-Uku and the Obi of Idumuje Unor, a gesture much appreciated by the traditional rulers and their subjects.

The initiative of the Director-General of the NYSC is timely in a period of global anguish.