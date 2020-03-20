The director general of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, Professor Mojisola Adeyeye, has approved the production of chloroquine for clinical trial in the search for a cure for COVID-19.

Making the announcement on Friday at the NAFDAC headquarters in Lagos, She clearly emphasized that NAFDAC is not approving Chloroquine for the treatment of COVID-19 but only for clinical trials, to possibly find treatment for the virus.

She therefore called on experts and researchers , who are interested in doing a clinical trial on Chloroquine, to approach approved outlets.

For now, only one company has been contracted to make a batch of Chloroquine for the purpose of the clinical trial