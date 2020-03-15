British food retailers have appealed to shoppers to stop panic buying amid reports of bare shelves at supermarkets across the country.

Shoppers were seen in queues at supermarkets as they tried to get their hands on toilet roll, sanitiser and tinned goods.

The British Retail Consortium (BRC), which represents supermarket groups including market leader Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Asda and Morrisons, said retailers have come together to write to their customers, calling on them to be considerate in the way they shop. They also urged shoppers to work together to ensure there is enough food for the country amid the Coronavirus outbreak.

The BRC said their staff were “working day and night to keep the nation fed” during the Coronavirus pandemic but would also ask everyone to be “considerate” in the way they shop.