The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, has withdrawn the controversial Compulsory Voting Bill, which sought to make voting mandatory for all eligible Nigerians.

The bill, co-sponsored by Hon. Daniel Adama Ago, was initially introduced as a measure to boost civic engagement and strengthen democratic participation by improving voter turnout.

In a statement released on Monday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Abdullahi Krishi, the Speaker said the decision to shelve the bill followed extensive consultations with a broad spectrum of stakeholders. He noted that while countries such as Australia, Belgium, and Brazil have implemented compulsory voting with participation rates above 90 per cent, a different approach may be better suited to Nigeria’s political and social context.

“Rather than compel participation, I am committed to exploring positive incentives and innovative strategies to make voting more attractive and accessible to all Nigerians,” the Speaker stated.

He added that the bill’s withdrawal will allow room for broader dialogue on fostering a voluntary voting culture that respects democratic ideals and individual rights.

The Speaker acknowledged that while compulsory voting has worked in several countries—including Argentina and Singapore—it is important to consider Nigeria’s unique political landscape in determining the most effective path to improving voter engagement.