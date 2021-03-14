The Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru has paid an operational visit to troops of 7 Division Nigerian Army in Maiduguri the Borno State Capital.

During his visit, the army chief was briefed on the success recorded in the ongoing war against insurgency.

After his meeting with officers of the division, sophisticated weapons belonging to Boko Haram recovered by the Nigerian troops were displayed to journalists.

Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru notes that the items were captured by troops in a clearance operation currently ongoing in the villages in the North East.

He added that the Nigerian troops would continue their onslaught against insurgents until the region is raided free of terrorism.

The items includes two STEYR SSG1, five FN rifle, four HK21 gun, two GPMG, two 81MM mortar and forty five AK 47 rifle