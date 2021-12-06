COAS conference: Nigeria reaffirms commitment to equipping Armed Forces

President Muhammadu Buhari has stated that his government is doing all possible to equip Nigeria’s Armed Forces so that they can perform efficiently and effectively in the country’s many operations.

The President, who was represented by the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, made the remarks while declaring open the 2021 Chief of Army Staff Conference, which is taking place at the Army Headquarters Command Officers Mess 1 Asokoro in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

The Commander in Chief of the Nigerian Armed Forces expressed his satisfaction with the Army and the Chief of Staff for the success made so far in combating insecurity as well as the restructuring brought about by the Army’s leadership.

The President, who acknowledged that the war against insurgency, terrorism, and banditry is intelligence-driven, also urged the armed forces to maintain the tempo of operations as terrorists continue to surrender to troops in the theater.

He also asked the army to remain apolitical and to work within the laws of armed conflicts, while also urging the army to continue to enhance human rights practices and to develop creative solutions for dealing with the nation’s security concerns.

Speaking at the event, the Minister of Defence, Retired Major General Bashir Magashi, who was represented by the Director Army, Sunday Attah, urged the Nigerian Army and the armed forces in general to continue decimating terrorists and bandits, and urged service Chiefs not to relent in their efforts to rid the country of all criminalities.

The Defence Minister also expressed confidence in the Armed Forces’ ability to eliminate terrorists, which he stressed must be accomplished as soon as possible, while pleading with Service Chiefs to guarantee that those injured in battle receive the finest medical care available.

Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, the Chief of Army Staff, stated in his presentation to the gathering that the Nigerian army has continued to achieve gains in its campaign to root out security concerns plaguing the country.

According to him, operations in the North West and North Central are reasonably quiet, and these gains can be attributed to training.

He also noted that a stronger priority will be placed on counter-terrorism training through collaborations with other countries in order to address the country’s changing security challenges.

This year’s Chief of Army Staff Annual Conference also features ‘the Nigerian Army Indigenous Research and Development Exhibition which is staged outside the Hall. According to the Army Chief, “This is in line with the Presidential Executive Order 5, of 5 Feb 21 by the President Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, to promote indigenous production.”

The COAS Conference also features the maiden Valedictory Dinner in honour of retiring personnel, officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army.

The 2021 COAS Annual Conference with the theme “Building Nigerian Army Capacity in Combating Emerging Security Threats in a Joint Operations Environment,“ runs from 6th to 10th December 2021.