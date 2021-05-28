Concerned civil society groups have taken to the streets across Nigeria to protest against rising cases of kidnapping in the country.
In Lagos, the national day of mourning was commemorated to remember victims of violent killings across the country.
The protesters used the occasion as an avenue to demand for accountability in the provision of security and welfare for Nigerian citizens.
They moved to the Lagos State House of Assembly to submit their 6-point demand to the lawmakers, including their petition.
