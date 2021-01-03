Following a recent paternity scandal involving the Managing Director of First City Monument Bank (FCMB), Adam Nuru, and a married female employee of the bank, Moyo Thomas, an activist has said Nigerian churches should demand compulsory DNA testing before dedicating any child in the church.

Kogi born human rights activist, Deji Adeyanju, said this against the backdrop of the death of Ms. Moyo’s estranged husband, Tunde Thomas, who reportedly died of cardiac arrest weeks after learning that his supposed children were fathered by his wife’s boss.

Ms. Moyo, according to reports, had relocated to the United States with the two children on the pretext that they were going on vacation.

It was after she arrived the U.S, she broke the shocking news to Mr. Tunde that the children he had cared for as a father over the years were not his.

The development, it was gathered, left him shattered and led the 45-year-old into depression and his eventual death.

Advertisement

Reacting, in a tweet on Sunday, Mr. Adeyanju who is the Convener of Concerned Nigerians, asked churches in the country to start demanding mandatory DNA testing from couples before child dedication to avoid similar future occurrences.

“Churches should make DNA testing mandatory before they do child dedication. After-all, they made HIV test mandatory,” he said.

Meanwhile, a petition filed on Change.org requesting the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the management of FCMB to sack Mr. Nuru as MD has garnered over 2,184.

In the petition filed on Friday, Mr. Nuru was accused of causing Thomas’ death by having an extramarital affair with his wife and fathering the children the deceased thought were his.

Advertisement

The petition reads: “Tunde Thomas died recently like about a week or 2 from Depression. Apparently, kids from his marriage to Moyo Thomas belongs to wife’s boss (Adam Nuru, the current MD of FCMB). Moyo Thomas left Tunde to go to America with the kids, she told him kids were not his when she got to America. He was later down with stroke but recovered.

“Apparently, Tunde met someone else he was going to remarry but apparently didn’t recover from the first Marriage issues. Tunde was just made director for the MFB he works for. Got back from work last week and had a cardiac arrest 2 days before introduction to pregnant new girlfriend.

“This is a case of gross misconduct based on ethical grounds and an unjustifiable economic oppression by the elites (Adam Nuru) against the less privileged in the society. The MD has been doing everything possible to sweep this case under the carpet. We implore the Central Bank of Nigeria as the apex regulator and the board of FCMB to investigate this for the integrity of the bank and Nigerian banking industry. This is a case too many , while I agree that this is not the full story , the barest minimum will be an investigation to this unethical conduct by the current MD of FCMB Bank Adam Nuru.”

The Board of Directors of the First City Monument Bank in a statement said it is currently reviewing the allegations of unethical conduct against its Managing Director, Adam Nuru.