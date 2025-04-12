President Bola Tinubu has extended his condolences to the family, friends, and associates of Nigerian football icon Christian Chukwu, who passed away on Saturday at the age of 74, leaving a void in the hearts of many football fans.

The President joins the football community in mourning the loss of a legend whose contributions to the beautiful game elevated Nigeria’s status globally.

A towering figure in Nigerian football, Chukwu captained the Green Eagles to a historic 1980 Africa Cup of Nations victory and later coached the Super Eagles, which won a bronze medal at the 2004 Africa Cup of Nations under his leadership.

Nicknamed “Chairman” for his commanding presence and leadership on the field, Chukwu devoted his club career to Enugu Rangers, where he won multiple national titles and led the club to continental glory with their 1977 African Cup Winners’ Cup triumph.

President Tinubu eulogised Chukwu for a trailblazing career defined by passion, discipline, and commitment to national pride.

“Christian Chukwu was more than a footballer and coach. He was a symbol of excellence and patriotism. He brought joy to millions, mentored a generation of footballers, and stood as a pillar of Nigerian brand and sportsmanship on and off the pitch.

“His legacies will continue to live on in the trophies he won, the lives he touched, and the exciting moments he provided to football fans and spectators on the field and in the technical area. We are forever grateful for his contributions to the sport we all love, and we will always remember him with great respect and admiration,” the President says.

President Tinubu prays for the repose of the departed sportsman and comfort for his family, hoping they find solace in his enduring legacy.