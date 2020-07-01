China’s central government has imposed a new national security law on Hong Kong which critics say has stripped the city of its autonomy and cements Beijing’s authoritarian rule over the territory.

According to the legislation, which was released at 11:00 p.m. and took effect immediately, violations of the laws can result in extradition to China for trial and a maximum sentence of life in prison. Both violent and non-violent activities are covered by the new laws.

The new legislation also offers the government, courts, police and authorities a roadmap to quash any hint of the mass anti-government protests that rocked the city last year.