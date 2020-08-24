China has announced that it would expand a pilot program for its digital currency.

China’s Ministry of Commerce, has listed operational areas in big cities, including Hong Kong.

The Central Bank of China backed digital currency is currently under operational trial in four cities.

China is the first major economy to officially prepare a plat form for digital currency electronic payments which may be operational before the end of 2020.

Director of the centre for Block chain Finance and Law, Professor Hu Jiye, said the action will be beneficial to the general public.