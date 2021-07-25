People living near the water were evacuated, airline flights and trains were canceled, and the public was told to stay indoors as Typhoon In-fa struck China’s east coast south of Shanghai on Sunday.

According to state television, the storm made landfall in Zhoushan, Zhejiang province, quoting the national weather agency. Rainfall of 10-14 inches is expected (250-350 millimeters).

“People should not willingly go outdoors,” the bureau said.

The typhoon had earlier dumped rain on Taiwan and knocked down tree branches, but there were no reports of deaths or injuries

The newspaper China Daily reported that, approximately 330,000 residents of Fengxian District on Shanghai’s southern outskirts were evacuated after wind speeds off shore reached 60 mph (100 kph).

Advertisement

Hundreds of flights at Shanghai Pudong and Shanghai Hongqiao airports were canceled and more were expected to be canceled on Monday, state TV reported. Shanghai closed parks and the riverfront Bund district, a popular tourist area.

The international airport in Hangzhou, southwest of Shanghai, also canceled flights.

Train service to Ningbo, a port city south of Shanghai, was suspended, according to state TV. The Zhoushan Bridge that connects islands near Ningbo was closed, as were schools, markets and businesses in Zhejiang province.

Large container ships were moved from Shanghai’s Yangshan Port, one of the world’s busiest shipping hubs, on Saturday. According to State TV, a ship lock in Nantong, which borders Shanghai to the north, has ceased releasing vessels into the Yangtze River.