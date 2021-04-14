The Borno State Government Babagana Zulum has urged parents of the remaining Chibok school girls in captivity not to lose hope as the Federal Government is doing all it can to ensure the release of their daughters.

According to the Government, Parents of the Chibok schoolgirls have been devastated but yet demonstrated faith and strength in the hope of reconnecting with their missing daughters.

Governor Zulum said: “As a father of daughters, I can’t even imagine the pains of having one’s daughter held by terrorists for as long as seven whole years.”

“However, I urge parents, especially anyone with a female child to pause for a while, no matter how brief, to imagine how it might feel to have one’s daughter abducted and held for more than 2,549 days so far. “

The governor also noted that From his series of interactions with the President, Commander in Chief, Muhammadu Buhari, he has seen the president’s level of concerned towards ensuring the release of all abducted students.

Babagana Zulum enjoined Nigerians to continue to pray for peace to prevail in the state and country as a whole.