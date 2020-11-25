A car covered in protest slogans crashed into a gate protecting German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s office in Berlin on Wednesday.

The crashed Volkswagen station wagon had the words “Stop Globalisation Politics” written in white on its right side and “You damn killers of children and old people” on the other.

It was not clear if the Angela Merkel Chancellor was inside the building at the time of the crash, which sparked an emergency response from dozens of police cars and a fire engine.

Government Spokeson Steffen Seibert said “The Chancellor, other members of the government and people working in the Chancellery were not in danger at any time”.

He added that the incident had caused only minor damage.

The driver was taken away in a wheelchair by police, who later tweeted that the 54-year-old man was arrested, with no further details.

There was no immediate indication of what prompted the incident, but it came on the day that the German Chancellor was to meet with state governors to talk about extending a partial coronavirus shutdown that started on Nov. 2.

Europe is on high alert after suspected Islamist militants killed eight people in Paris.