Canada lifts travel ban on Nigeria, 9 Others

The travel ban imposed on Nigeria and nine other African countries by the Canadian government has been lifted.

The countries placed on the red list are Nigeria, South Africa, Botswana, Egypt, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia and Zimbabwe.

Speaking at a media briefing on Friday, Canada’s Minister of Health, Jean-Yves Duclos, said the ban was imposed to slow the arrival of Omicron in the country.

Duclos added that the travel ban has served its purpose and is no longer needed.

The minister, however, disclosed that the reversal of the travel ban will take effect from December 18.

This development comes days after the United Kingdom and the UAE governments lifted the ban imposed on travel from 10 African countries including Nigeria.