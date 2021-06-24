The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) and Cowessess First Nation in Saskatchewan announced Thursday the discovery of 751 unmarked graves at the former Marieval residential school site.

FSIN chief Bobby Cameron and Cowessess First Nation Chief Cadmus Delorme made the revelation on Zoom, only weeks after 215 unmarked grave sites were discovered at a Kamloops residential school.

Chief Delorme said they cannot affirm that they are all children in the unmarked graves.

Marieval Indian Residential School operated between 1899 and 1997.

The school was built by Roman Catholic missionaries, according to records at the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation. In 1901, the federal government began sponsoring the institution.

The national centre’s public records list eight student deaths.

With the help of Saskatchewan Polytechnic and ground-penetrating radar equipment, the Cowessess First Nation was able to locate unmarked graves.

Members of the media were asked not to visit the school or community site due to COVID-19 safety restrictions in place.