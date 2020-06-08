Tributes have continued to pour in for the late Super Eagles coach, Stephen Keshi.

World football governing body, FIFA, Confederation of African Football, Nigeria Football Federation and Eagles assistant coach, Joseph Yobo, were among those who paid tributes to the ex-Eagles coach.

Others include former Ghanaian international and CAF Deputy General Secretary, Anthony Baffoe, former Ivory Coast striker, Didier Drogba and Eagles defenders Kenneth Omeruo and Shehu Abdullahi.

CAF said in an emotional tribute to the late Nigerian Coach: “Today we remember Captain Fantastic, Stephen Keshi, who left our world on this sad day 4 years ago.

“In 2013 Keshi became the second person to win the #TotalAFCON title as player (1994) and coach, when he led the @NGSuperEagles to their third trophy in South Africa,” CAF tweeted.

Similarly, Joseph Yobo who captained the Eagles Class of 2013 to Nigeria’s third continental honour, also paid tribute to the Illa-born former footballer.

“Dear coach, it’s been four years today since you left us to rest with the Lord. You are deeply missed but your legacy lives on! Rest on the Big Boss,” Yobo wrote on Instagram.

The 2013 Africa Cup of Nations winning coach died on June the 7th 2016 at the age of 54.