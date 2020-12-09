The Confederation of African Football (CAF) is set to increase the prize money for winners of the CAF Champions League according to filers from CAF headquarters in Egypt.

Winners of the league were normally rewarded with 2.5 million dollars as the prize money, but reports are suggesting that the new prize money will be pegged at 4 million dollars for next winners of the CAF Champions League.

The 2020/2021 season is on and Enyimba FC of Aba remains the only Nigerian club side so far in the competition since Plateau United crashed out of the after defeats by Simba SC of Tanzania.