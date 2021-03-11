With Nigeria battling nationwide scarcity of oxygen due to coronavirus pandemic, the Coalition Against COVID-19, CACOVID has presented Oxygen cylinders to the Lagos State Government.

The move by the private sector coalition against the pandemic is aimed at addressing shortage of oxygen in the fight against the virus in the country.

In its quest to strengthening the business relationship with stakeholders in the Capital Market, the top echelon of the Nigerian Postal Services (NIPOST) has met with the leadership of the Institute of Capital Market Registrars towards seeking stronger ties for corporate mutual benefits.

The meeting which was held in Lagos will enable both parties rejuvenate the existing relationship especially in line with the challenges posed by technology to logistics operations across the world.