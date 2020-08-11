The private sector-led Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID) has donated food items to the Kwara State Government.

At a brief ceremony in Ilorin on Tuesday, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq said the organised private sector has played strategic roles in Nigeria’s campaign against COVID-19 pandemic

Governor AbdulRazaq commended their efforts which he said included the setting up of isolation centres, medical supports to various states, and the recent donation of food palliatives to vulnerable households across the country.

Items donated by CACOVID include 27,360 bags of semolina; 27,360 bags of sugar; 27,360 cartons of pasta; 27,360 bags of salt; 27,360 (10kg) bags of rice; and 54,720 cartons of noodles.

The Governor said the government would work with CACOVID team to ensure that the palliatives get to the intended beneficiaries.