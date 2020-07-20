Ismaila Isa Funtua, an associate of President Muhammadu Buhari, is dead.

He died from cardic arrest.

Late Funtua’s younger brother Mohammed, confirmed this development.

Also confirming his death in a tweet, is Bashir Ahmad, aide of the president, described Funtua’s death as sudden.

Late Funtua was the founding managing director of Democrat Newspaper and former president of the Newspaper Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN).

His death comes three months after that of Abba Kyari, former chief of staff to the president.

He will be buried on Tuesday