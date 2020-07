President Muhammadu Buhari, today, received a comprehensive report from the ECOWAS Special Envoy to Mali, former President Goodluck Jonathan, on the political situation in the country.

The President said he will ask the President of Niger, who is the Chairman of ECOWAS, to brief them as a group, regarding the way forward.

Former President Jonathan was appointed ECOWAS Special Envoy to Mali, to bring warring parties to an agreeable position.