The chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum, Kayode Fayemi, has revealed that President Muhammadu Buhari has agreed to delay the gazetting of the Executive Order 10 granting financial autonomy to the 36 state Houses of Assembly and the judiciary.

Governor Fayemi said the president directed them to meet with the attorney general of the federation and the chief of staff to the president to fine tune modalities of reviewing the executive order.

He said the governors support the autonomy but have issues with the constitutionality of the modalities contained in the executive order.

The chairman of the Governor’s forum attended the meeting with his colleague, Governors of Sokoto state and Kebbi State.