President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday mourned victims of the Nigerian Airforce aircraft that crashed in Abuja earlier today, Sunday.

A statement released by the his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina said the President is

deeply saddened by the fatal crash of Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Beechcraft KingAir B350i aircraft on Sunday in Abuja that claimed the lives of seven personnel.

President Buhari on behalf of the Federal Government extends heartfelt condolences to family members, friends and colleagues of those who died as a result of this tragedy.

The President joins the Nigerian Air Force, the military and other Nigerians in mourning the unfortunate loss of the dedicated and courageous personnel, who died in the line of duty.

He noted that while investigations into the cause of the crash are ongoing, the safety of the Nigerian airspace remains a key priority of the government.

Buhari prays that God will comfort the bereaved families and nation, and grant the souls of the departed peaceful rest.