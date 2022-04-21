President Buhari mourns victims of NAF plane crash in Kaduna

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed his condolences on the tragic and untimely deaths of two Nigerian Air Force (NAF) officers in a plane crash in Kaduna.

Reacting to the death of Flight Lieutenant Abubakar Alkali and Flight Lieutenant Elijah Haruna Karatu, the President said:

“I am shocked beyond words by the demise of these two promising young men who risked their lives in the service of the country.

“There is no reward big enough to pay for the services of these young and dedicated professional airmen in the service of their country.”

While expressing his condolences to the Chief of Air Staff and the victims’ families, President Buhari asked for “additional safety measures to prevent sad situations like this.”

“I welcome the decision by the NAF authorities to investigate this accident, but I also call on them to publish and implement the recommendations of the reports of past investigations into air accidents, with a view to preventing future tragedies and putting closure to the families and friends of the deceased,” the President added.