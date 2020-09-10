President Muhammadu Buhari has inaugurated the National Steering Committee to oversee the development of the NIGERIA AGENDA 2050 and Medium-Term National Development Plan (MTNDP) which will succeed Vision 20:2020 and the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) 2017 – 2020.

President Buhari is optimistic that if carefully conceived and diligently implemented, these Successor Plans will lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty within the next 10 years

The Vision 20:20:20 was a National Plan which should have made Nigeria one of the twenty most developed economies in the world by the year 2020



Sadly it failed to even lift Nigeria out of its status as a developing nation and this has been blamed on its implementation by past and present governments

President Buhari is determined to learn from the mistakes of the past and this National steering committee is expected to drive the development and implementation of the successor plans.

The President is particularly mindful of the prediction of the World bank that Nigeria will become the world’s third most populous country by 2050 with over 400 million people.”

He wants executors of the plans to glean from the Chinese experience which has resulted in lifting over 700 million people out of poverty over the last four decades



The Minister of Finance, Dr Zainab Ahmed advises that the new Plans consider the comparative advantages in the geo political blocs as this will enhance the different economic collaborations being pursued across the various zones of the country.

At the heart of the Successor Plans is the partnership between the public and private sectors

The Co-Chair of the Steering Committee believes the composition of his team will make for a truly consultative, participatory and inclusive planning process, and for people to own the development plans

The Successor Plans are to be designed to sustain national development, and support regional and global strategic interests, as outlined in the African Union Agenda 2063, the ECOWAS Integration Agenda 2050 and the Sustainable Development Goals 2030.