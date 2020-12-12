President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the bandits’ attack at the Government Science Secondary School, Kankara in Katsina State.

Some students were reportedly abducted by the attackers.

The president has also directed men of the Nigerian Army and the Nigerian Police Force to go after the attackers to ensure that no student gets missing or harmed.

This was contained in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, titled “President Buhari strongly condemns bandits’ attack on Katsina school.”

In the statement, the President urged the school authorities to carry out an audit of the population of the students following shootings in and around the school that sent hundreds of them fleeing and scrambling over perimeter walls.

Mr President also asked that parents who rushed to the school and took their children and wards away should notify the school and police authorities in order to have a full account of the school population.

“I strongly condemn the cowardly bandits’ attack on innocent children at the Science School, Kankara.

“Our prayers are with the families of the students, the school authorities and the injured,” the statement quoted the President as saying.

President Buhari[ pledged to continue to support the police and military struggle against terrorists and bandits.