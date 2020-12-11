President Muhammadu Buhari is now in his hometown, Daura in Katsina State.

He will be away from the seat of power for one week in what the Presidency described as a “private visit.”

Presidential media aide, Garba Shehu, in a statement titled “President Buhari in Daura on week-long private visit” said Buhari will undertake private engagements while in Daura.

The presidential aide added that the President will also participate in the next Wednesday’s virtual meeting of the Federal Executive Council from his hometown.

The statement read, “President Muhammadu Buhari is in Daura, Katsina State for a week-long private visit.

“The aircraft carrying the President from Abuja landed at 4:45pm on Friday at the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua International Airport in Katsina where he was received by the Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, his deputy, Mannir Yakubu, senior government officials and the heads of security agencies in the state.

“In Daura to receive President Buhari at the helipad were the Emir, His Highness Alhaji Umar Faruk Umar, leading the members of the Emirate Council and a parade of colourful horse riders and courtiers.