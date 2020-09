President Muhammadu Buhari is now participating in the Fifty-Seventh Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government in Niamey, Niger Republic.

He will be deliberating on the Special Report on COVID-19 at the one-day summit.

The Summit will also receive a Special Report on the ECOWAS Single Currency Programme.

President Buhari, is accompanied on his trip by ministers and other top government officials and will be back in the country, immediately after the meeting.