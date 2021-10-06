Buhari approves N75,000 for education students in public universities

President Muhammadu has approved a N75,000 stipend per semester for education students in public universities across Nigeria.

For Nigeria Certificate in Education (NCE) students, a stipend of N50,000 per semester was also approved.

The news was announced by Adamu Adamu, the Minister of Education, at the annual World Teachers’ Day celebration in Abuja’s Eagle Square.

“Undergraduate students of B.Ed / B.A. Ed/ BSc. Ed in Public institutions are to receive stipends of N75,000.00 per semester while NCE students will get N50,000.00 as stipends per semester,” Adamu said.

He also stated that the ministry would work with state governments to ensure that students have automatic employment following graduation.

“The Federal Government should find the modality through which respective state governments could provide automatic employment for NCE graduates at Basic Education level,” he added.