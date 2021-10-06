Breaking News

Buhari approves N75,000 for education students in public universities

Buhari approves N75,000 for education students in public universities

President Muhammadu has approved a N75,000 stipend per semester for education students in public universities across Nigeria.

For Nigeria Certificate in Education (NCE) students, a stipend of N50,000 per semester was also approved.

The news was announced by Adamu Adamu, the Minister of Education, at the annual World Teachers’ Day celebration in Abuja’s Eagle Square.

“Undergraduate students of B.Ed / B.A. Ed/ BSc. Ed in Public institutions are to receive stipends of N75,000.00 per semester while NCE students will get N50,000.00 as stipends per semester,” Adamu said.

He also stated that the ministry would work with state governments to ensure that students have automatic employment following graduation.

“The Federal Government should find the modality through which respective state governments could provide automatic employment for NCE graduates at Basic Education level,” he added.

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

Economic Development: FG issues license for Gold refining

TVCN
Oct 24, 2018

The Federal Government says the country would soon commence gold refining. (more…)

Lynched KAI Official: Police on the hunt for suspects

TVCN
May 25, 2017

TVC N. The Police Command in Lagos State on Thursday said investigation had commenced to fish out hoodlums…

Lawyer institutes lawsuit for Magu’s removal

TVCN
Jun 29, 2017

The Federal High Court in Abuja, has fixed October 10th, to hear a suit filed by an Abuja based lawyer,…

Ondo Reps demand review of Army promotion over alleged marginalisation

TVCN
Dec 5, 2019

The Ondo state Caucus at the House of representatives has frowned at the neglect of Qualified officers…

TVC News Special Reports