​President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of AVM Muhammadu Alhaji Muhammed (Rtd.) as the new Director-General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

This appointment took effect from Thursday, 30th April, 2020, for an initial period of 4 years in accordance with Section 3 of the National Emergency Management Agency Act.

The erstwhile Director General, Engr. Mustapha Y. Maihaja has been directed to handover all official matters to AVM Muhammadu Alhaji Muhammed (Rtd.) immediately.

The President thanked the out-gone Director-General for his services and charged the new appointee to serve with diligence and commitment.