The number of those infected by the coronavirus keeps rising by the day with British actor, Idris Elba, being the latest celebrity to test positive, disclosing in a video today that he has no symptoms yet but has been quarantined.

The 47 year old said he got tested last Friday because he realised he had been exposed to someone who also tested positive.

Mr Elba encouraged anyone who feels ill to get tested if possible while also expressing his support for others who have the virus.

He joins fellow actor, Tom Hanks, and his wife, actress and singer Rita Wilson, on the list of celebrities who have tested positive for the virus.