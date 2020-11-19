Brexit negotiations have been halted after an EU negotiator tested positive for Coronavirus.

In a tweet announcing the news, EU chief Michel Barnier said: “The teams will continue their work in full respect of guidelines.”

Mr. Barnier, who has been leading talks with UK counterpart Lord Frost, said “we have decided to suspend the negotiations at our level for a short period”.

Frost said he was in “close contact” with Barnier about the situation.

“The health of our teams comes first,” he said and thanked the European Commission for their help and support.

Talks on a UK-EU trade deal are continuing in Brussels despite hopes they’d have concluded first by mid-October, then mid-November.